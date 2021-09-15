Royal Heritage Realty is opening a new branch office in Muskoka.

The office in Gravenhurst, Ont. is expected to have 10 agents before the end of 2021. This branch office will complement the brokerage’s existing offices in Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa and Peterborough.

Story continues below

Partner brokers Michelle Makos and Paul Etherington say the expansion will allow their current roster of 290 sales reps to grow and better serve the Muskoka area. During the last 18 months, they say their agents have sent so many referrals to Muskoka, it just seemed like the logical next step for growth.