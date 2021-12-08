Jennifer King of Sparwood, B.C. recently joined eXp Realty.

King was born in Vancouver, spent decades in Whistler and travelled the globe before landing in the mining industry for a decade. Now she is at home in Sparwood, the heart of the Elk Valley. She was nominated for the Sparwood Citizen of the Year 2019 and the Community Spirit Award for both 2019 and 2020.

She began her career as a Realtor in early 2021 and was awarded with a Rookie of The Year Award by the Kootenay Association of Realtors in her first year.

“It’s so exciting to see fledgling Realtors like Jennifer really embrace the full value of eXp,” says Phil Hahn, real estate investor and mentor, in a news release. “Her ability to leverage technology, especially social media, combined with the tools and support from eXp, will let her create a real estate legacy within the Kootenay region. I can see parents recommending Jennifer to their children when they’re ready to make their own home purchase.”