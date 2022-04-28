Robert Stewart, a Realtor of 18 years and member of Re/Max Prestige Realty in Campbellton, N.B. was honoured by the New Brunswick Real Estate Association (NBREA) as the 2022 Dave Hawkins Award recipient. This award is given annually to a member who has made outstanding contributions to the real estate industry in New Brunswick.

Story continues below

Stewart has dedicated many volunteer hours on a variety of NBREA committees and has been a member of the Board of Directors for over a decade. Outside of his real estate career, for the last 10 years he has been involved in the Haven of Hope Boutique in Dalhousie, which serves people with physical and/or intellectual disabilities.

The award is named in memory of Dave Hawkins, a 35-year veteran of the real estate industry in New Brunswick. Hawkins was president of NBREA and the Fredericton Real Estate Board and served as chairman of the Atlantic Provinces Real Estate Council. He was also the first president of CREA from Atlantic Canada.