Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices West Realty has expanded into the Oakville, Ont. real estate market with the addition of Rob Raham, who will be part of the leadership team.

Raham has more than 13 years of experience. He was previously with Royal LePage Real Estate Services.

Raham was named to the Royal LePage Chairman’s Club (top one per cent of company agents) each of the last four years.

“The Oakville market is one that is very important to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices West Realty team, which is why they have placed such a strong focus on it so early on in their Canadian expansion,” says Raham.

Stephanie Newlands, senior partner and broker of record for the firm, says, “Our move into the Oakville market is very exciting for me given that I grew up there and have so many ties to the community. Being able to bring this incredible brand to Oakville buyers, sellers and agents is one of the highlights of my career. Having known and worked with Rob for many years, I am thrilled to have him join our leadership group to help lead this new chapter in our growth.”

“When Mark Wadden and I founded this company, assembling a next-generation leadership team was our absolute top priority,” says Blair Johnson, president and co-founder. “We are obsessed with surrounding ourselves and our team with individuals that focus on continually improving and innovating for our clients and doing it with absolute integrity and empathy. Rob Raham is a shining example of those qualities and adds to what we feel is a true superstar team.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices West Realty now has more than 120 real estate professionals. It says it has “growth plans spanning most of Southern Ontario.”