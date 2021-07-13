Ken Morris, a sales rep with Royal LePage Benchmark in Cochrane, Alta. recently led a team of fellow motorcycle enthusiasts in raising $12,500 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. The proceeds were directed to local women’s shelter Big Hill Haven.

The group collected donations ahead of riding their bikes from Cochrane to Jasper and back in one day.

“The ride looked a little different than usual due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but the weather was perfect and we were able to raise significant funds for our local women’s shelter – it was a great day,” says Morris, who was recently recognized by the foundation with a Shelter Award for 2020 Team of the Year in Alberta.