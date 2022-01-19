Police have charged Richmond Hill real estate broker Amir Hossein Ali Kouzeh Geran, 59, with five counts of sexual assault.

York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section says the charges are in connection with current and historical sexual assaults. Police say the investigations began in December 2021, when two adult female victims came forward and reported that they had been sexually assaulted on several occasions by their employer between November 2019 and November 2021.

On January 12, 2022, the accused was arrested and has been charged, police say. He is a broker with Top Canadian Realty in Richmond Hill. Police say he supervised numerous employees and are “urging any additional victims or anyone with information to please come forward.”

Sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature, police say. “There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence,” say police in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.