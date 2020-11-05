Three of Canada’s real estate regulators recently were recognized by the Association of Real Estate License Law Officials (ARELLO), an international trade association of real estate regulators.

The Real Estate Council of British Columbia (RECBC) won an Education Award in the Post-Licensing/Continuing Education Course category. RECBC developed the Anti-Money Laundering in Real Estate course to deliver a self-paced, online course, says ARELLO. Real estate professionals learn why real estate is attractive to money launderers, how to identify red flags for money laundering, and the steps required to report suspicious transactions, it says.

RECBC worked in partnership with the University of British Columbia Sauder School of Business, Real Estate Division, which has been RECBC’s longstanding partner in education delivery.

RECBC also won a Communication Award in the Websites category. The council launched a redesigned website in March involving a complete rework, says ARELLO. The previous website focused on licensees while the new website was designed with the needs of consumers equally in mind, ARELLO says. Benefits include improved readability and a full mobile capability.

The Salesperson Licensing Course (SLC), developed by the Nova Scotia Real Estate Commission and Nova Scotia Association of Realtors, won an Education Award in the

Pre-Licensing Education Program/ Course category.

The SLC is designed to give students the fundamental knowledge of agency relationships and contracts, as well as provincial and federal legislation and regulation, says ARELLO. It says the course is well-received by applicants and feedback indicates a high overall satisfaction rating.

The Real Estate Council of Alberta (RECA) won a Communication Award in the Miscellaneous category.

“The Real Estate Council of Alberta took steps to make sure real estate, mortgage and appraisal services continued operations during COVID-19 since they are deemed to be essential services,” says ARELLO. “RECA reacted quickly to COVID-19 by producing and communicating an array of practical resources allowing industry professionals and consumers to trust RECA’s knowledge through troubling times to guide real estate transaction safely.”