Reg Black, owner of Century 21 Sun Country Realty in Beausejour, Man. has been recognized with the Volunteer of the Year Award from 17 communities in Eastern Manitoba. Black has been volunteering in numerous capacities in the community for 40 years.

Story continues below

“I do the work because I love the people I meet,” he says. “There is great satisfaction in helping others and coming together to work towards a common goal or cause. Through volunteering I’ve made many lifelong friends and will continue to do so in years to come. To receive this award is truly humbling.”

Black’s volunteer work covers the spectrum of both professional and community-based work. He’s led and been part of dozens of teams for local improvement projects and regional sporting events. He is the past director and past president of the Canadian Power Toboggan Championship, the longest-running snowmobile race in the world. Currently, as president of the Brokenhead River Community Foundation, he helps award grants to local community groups and scholarships to local students.

In the real estate world, Black has held volunteer roles for decades in addition to owning his own Century 21 franchise. He has served on various committees for CREA and is currently on three committees for the Manitoba Real Estate Association. His past roles include director and president of MREA and regional director for Manitoba for CREA.

He says he likes to spread his volunteer hours to helping many different causes. “I enjoy the variety of work in getting involved with community projects and events,” he says. “The work I do averages out to three to five hours per week and the return I get from it far outweighs what I put into it.”

The Volunteer of the Year award is given to an individual who has demonstrated initiative and leadership and contributed significant time and service to their community on a volunteer basis.