Redline Properties in Brantford, Ont. has joined Century 21 Heritage House. Since 2017, Redline properties has focused on high-end service, digital marketing and fostering a culture of collaboration, says C21 in a news release. Redline has 55 Realtors who have sold more than 2,000 homes during the past four years.

“A combination of their social media and marketing platforms will provide our agents with a lot of new opportunities moving forward,” says Anthony Montanaro, COO of Century 21 Heritage House.

All agents will now have access to marketing assistance to help them create professional pieces to market properties and promote their business, the company says.

“Training is a really important part of our culture,” says Jeff Thibodeau, co-owner of Redline Properties. “I’m used to running several training sessions a week for our team and I’m excited that we’ll now be able to offer much more under the C21 umbrella.”

Century 21 Heritage House has been in business for 40 years in Woodstock, Ont., and expanded into Brantford in August 2020.

“We never expected to grow this big, or this fast,” says Mike Brown, co-owner of Redline Properties. “We are so excited to combine the best parts of our companies, and our customers can expect the same boutique vibe, now backed by the most recognized name in real estate. We want to invest in our clients and keep pushing and growing into the future.”