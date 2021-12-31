Dale Devereaux, broker and owner of Century 21 Maximum in Red Deer, Alta., wrapped up his 24th annual Feed a Family campaign when 247 turkey and ham dinners, with all the trimmings, were donated to the Red Deer District Food Bank. The donation fed about 1,000 people and helped central Albertans enjoy the holiday season.

Devereaux started this campaign 24 years ago by donating over 100 turkeys to the food bank, based on the number of houses he sold that year. With the need for donations continuously growing, his team invited customers and friends to help and now they feed 27,500 people.

Due to increased food prices, low product stock and COVID-19 benefits running out, the food bank saw an increased demand for help this year.

“The food bank has averaged 40 per cent more clients month over month since April,” says Mitch Thomson, executive director of Red Deer District Food Bank. “Normally 25-59 families a day come in for emergency food hampers. That has climbed to 68-75 hampers.”

“With our community in need, I am happy to be able to give back,” Devereaux says. “I think it’s a very special moment to have a traditional Christmas meal for a lot of families.” He plans to conduct the 25th annual Feed A Family drive next year.