Andy Zheng Chan is the first agent to join Red and White Realty Apex. The virtual brokerage is based in Canmore, Alta.

Chan has been in the real estate industry for two years, specializing in commercial real estate and appraisals. He was formerly with Lisotte and Associates Real Estate.

Red and White Realty was established in Waterloo, Ont. in 2013. It now has 160 agents in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan and Alberta. Broker of record/owner David Anderson says the company will open in New Brunswick in early 2021.