The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) has hired economist Keith Stewart to help the organization provide more extensive insight and analysis into the latest housing market trends.

“Keith brings unique knowledge and skills to our team. He’ll regularly share his expertise with our members, media, business and government leaders and the public in a variety of venues and formats,” says Brad Scott, REBGV CEO.

Stewart spent the last five years as a specialist in Urban and Housing Market Policy with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. He’s also worked in B.C.’s Finance Ministry and as an analyst at the Bank of Canada. He has a master’s degree in economics and numerous designations related to financial risk management, data analysis, forecasting and predictive modeling.