Select Realty in Saskatoon has joined the Realty One brand.

Jarlath Currie opened Select Realty Saskatoon in 2014. In early November he officially converted the office to Realty One Group Dynamic. The brokerage has 24 real estate professionals and staff.

“This is a wonderful time to be in real estate, which makes it an ideal time to join forces with a growing global brand,” says Currie. “As part of the Realty One Group family, we’ll have more fantastic resources and amenities to offer our team and their clients with the same spirit and passion we’ve built in this office.”

“I’m thrilled to join forces with Jarlath, who is a passionate and motivated visionary in this industry,” says Realty One Group regional director Shami Sandhu. “With Currie’s talented real estate professionals, Realty One Group Dynamic will continue to grow and expand and wow the local market.”

To celebrate the office opening, Realty One Group donated $501 to the Saskatoon Food Bank and encouraged others to give to the organization.

The brokerage says it will be actively recruiting real estate professionals.

Founded in 2005, Realty One Group includes more than 14,000 real estate professionals in over 280 offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada.