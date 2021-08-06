Recently local Realtors and friends participated in the Kingston and Area Real Estate Association’s Realtors On the Run event in support of Kingston Youth Shelter. The road rally and scavenger hunt were complemented by a virtual auction, made possible by many individuals and businesses who generously donated items.

The events raised $19,000.

They were organized by KAREA’s Public Relations Task Force, headed by Mary Ambrose, task force chair. Members include Erin Finn, Gail Power, Jen Fitzpatrick, Amber Morgan, Blaize Randell, Lorna Willis, Mark Fisher and Joel Thompson.

KAREA represents over 575 real estate professionals.