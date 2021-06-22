The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) is supporting five local shelter-based charities by providing $19,290 in funding to assist with service continuity.

The charities that received funding are Halton Women’s Place, Salvation Army Hamilton Booth Centre, The Bridge Hamilton, Wesley Urban Ministries and YWCA Hamilton. The funds will be distributed through the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation.

“In our market area, we have witnessed first-hand the tremendous work and obstacles these five charities have had to overcome during the pandemic,” says RAHB president Donna Bacher. “Our hope is that this donation will have a direct impact on our community and assist in each charity’s pandemic recovery plan.”