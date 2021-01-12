The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) donated $42,640 this holiday season to 15 local shelter-related charities. Distributed through the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation on behalf of RAHB, the donation is in addition to $23,890 in funding provided earlier this year, bringing the total donated to local charities in 2020 to $66,530.

“COVID-19 has created immense obstacles that charities have to face; however, these local organizations have continued to overcome and carry on supporting those in our community without skipping a beat,” says RAHB president Kathy Della-Nebbia. “We hope our donation can help provide assistance to these charities in a situation that they have never faced before.”

The charities are using the funds for renovations to their shelter, closing funding gaps for current or new programs or to pivot their programs entirely due to COVID-19.

“Shifra Homes is the only maternity residence in the community that provides shelter, support and food to vulnerable young, homeless, pregnant women and their babies,” says Nancy Romic, executive director of Shifra Homes. “RAHB’s generosity has allowed these young women and precious babies to live with a roof over their heads, hope in their hearts, a real home and a beautiful view through the window of opportunity to their bright future.”

The 15 local charities that recently received funds are: Good Shepherd (Family Centre), Halton Women’s Place, Hamilton Health Science Foundation Behavioural Health Unit, Indwell, March of Dimes (Jason’s House), Mission Services (Inasmuch House), Neighbour to Neighbour, Restoration Second Stage Home, The Salvation Army Ellen Osler Home, The Salvation Army Booth Centre Hamilton, Shifra Homes Inc., The Bridge, The King’s Way Outreach Centre, Wesley and YWCA (Phoenix Place).

This is in addition to earlier COVID-19 Emergency Relief donations on behalf of RAHB to Halton Women’s Place, Mission Services (Inasmuch House) and Good Shepherd (Family Centre), as well as direct donations by RAHB to Mark Preece Family House, Halton Food for Thought, GBF Community Services, Carpenter Hospice and Caledonia and District Food Bank.