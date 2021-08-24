The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) is looking to support local shelter-based charities in the communities of Hamilton, Burlington, Haldimand County and Niagara North by providing more than $42,000 in donations. RAHB is accepting grant applications until September 17, 2021.

RAHB says it is reaching out to its members and the communities it serves to raise awareness and guarantee that a variety of charities benefit from the grant each year.

“All strong communities have one thing in common – the ability to band together and help those in need,” says Donna Bacher, RAHB president. “RAHB is passionate about providing housing opportunities and building better communities and this grant facilitates both of these quality of life principles.”

Last year’s grant recipients were:

Good Shepherd $2,000

Halton Women’s Place $3,500

St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation (part of Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation) $2,000

Indwell Community Homes (Indwell) $4,000

March of Dimes Canada Non-Profit Housing Corporation $2,500

Mission Services of Hamilton $4,000

Neighbour to Neighbour Centre $4,000

Restoration Second Stage Homes $2,500

Shifra Homes Inc. $3,000

The Bridge: From Prison to Community $2,140

The King’s Way Outreach Centre $4,000

The Salvation Army Ellen Osler $2,000

The Salvation Army Hamilton Booth $1,500

Wesley Urban Ministries (Wesley) $3,000

YWCA Hamilton $2,500

The grants are made through the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation, which supports shelter-based charitable organizations across Ontario

For questions about the grant or to apply, charities are invited to contact [email protected]