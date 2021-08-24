The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) is looking to support local shelter-based charities in the communities of Hamilton, Burlington, Haldimand County and Niagara North by providing more than $42,000 in donations. RAHB is accepting grant applications until September 17, 2021.
RAHB says it is reaching out to its members and the communities it serves to raise awareness and guarantee that a variety of charities benefit from the grant each year.
“All strong communities have one thing in common – the ability to band together and help those in need,” says Donna Bacher, RAHB president. “RAHB is passionate about providing housing opportunities and building better communities and this grant facilitates both of these quality of life principles.”
Last year’s grant recipients were:
- Good Shepherd $2,000
- Halton Women’s Place $3,500
- St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation (part of Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation) $2,000
- Indwell Community Homes (Indwell) $4,000
- March of Dimes Canada Non-Profit Housing Corporation $2,500
- Mission Services of Hamilton $4,000
- Neighbour to Neighbour Centre $4,000
- Restoration Second Stage Homes $2,500
- Shifra Homes Inc. $3,000
- The Bridge: From Prison to Community $2,140
- The King’s Way Outreach Centre $4,000
- The Salvation Army Ellen Osler $2,000
- The Salvation Army Hamilton Booth $1,500
- Wesley Urban Ministries (Wesley) $3,000
- YWCA Hamilton $2,500
The grants are made through the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation, which supports shelter-based charitable organizations across Ontario
For questions about the grant or to apply, charities are invited to contact [email protected]