For the third straight year, residents in the Coboconk, Ont. area will take part in the Jump in the Lake Challenge in support of the Summit Wellness Centre. It takes place Saturday May 7 at 2 p.m. It is organized by Dean Michel of Century 21 Granite Realty Group.

In 2021, 40 participants braved chilly Kawartha Lakes waters to raise over $53,000. This year’s goal is $100,000.

“The Jump in the Lake Challenge embodies community spirit. We are absolutely thrilled with how such a small action by a number of people has the ability to transform and inspire a small community,” says Michel. “And despite the cold water, it’s a lot of fun for a fantastic cause.”

Unlike organized Polar Bear dips that happen in one central location, the event promotes social distancing and takes place off each participant’s dock or waterfront location of their choice.

The Summit Wellness Centre will provide a hub for community health in the Northern Kawartha Lakes. It will include doctors, after-hours care, physiotherapy, dental services, a community meeting space, and other complementary services that will benefit both full-time and seasonal residents.

To join the challenge as a participant or donor, visit kawarthalakeside.com/challenge