Real Property Management recently announced its Franchise of the Year for 2020 – owner Pierre Gagnon of Real Property Management Revolution in Montreal.

Story continues below

The company says Gagnon continues to grow his portfolio of managed properties and in 2020 was the fastest growing franchise in the Canadian market.

“As a valued member of the Real Property Management network we congratulate Pierre on his accomplishments and look forward to his continued success in the years to come,” says Chris Turcotte, president and COO. Real Property Management is the franchisor of more than 300 offices through North America.