Carla Browne has been appointed president of Real Property Management Canada. RPM is owned by the Charlwood Pacific Group, which also owns the Century 21 Canada and Centum Mortgages brands.

Martin Charlwood, president and COO for Charlwood Pacific Group, says Browne “has been an instrumental team member since she first joined our organization, has served very effectively in several key capacities, so we feel very confident she will be really successful in this new role as president of RPM Canada.”

Browne began working in real estate when she joined Century 21 Dome in 1993. In 2005 the six Century 21 Dome offices in four cities were purchased by Conexus Credit Union. Browne became the provincial broker for all six offices in that region. In 2011 when Conexus Credit Union exited the real estate industry, Browne assisted with the selling of the brokerages to four separate existing C21 brokerages and invested in the Regina brokerage. She worked closely with the new ownership in Saskatoon during their transition and continued for many years after to strengthen the brand in both cities, the company says.

In 2013 Browne expanded into property management and built Real Property Management Professionals in Saskatoon. Because of her history with Century 21, she was connected with corporate headquarters for C21 and RPM, where she became the operations general manager under Chris Turcotte in 2019. She is now taking over his role as president. She will continue to report to Turcotte, who remains on the board of Real Property Management and will also focus his attention on Centum.

“Carla has already been doing much of the work as president over the past few months,” says Turcotte. “This formalization of her role is a natural evolution of the contributions and success she brought to RPM. I look forward to supporting her through the work we do together to support all our real estate brands.”

Browne says, “I have worked at all levels of RPM – from a start-up franchisee to corporate management, so I know how to navigate the challenges future franchisees might face. Teamwork, support, taking risks, always being ethical and, most importantly, caring about others are what I consider the secrets to success.”

One of the first items on her agenda is the launch of RPM’s new podcast, called Canada’s Property Management podcast. Hosted by Browne alongside Adrian Schulz, RPM director of technology, the podcast will discuss investing, managing and maximizing the value of real estate assets.

Browne sits on the Board of Directors with the Saskatchewan Landlord Association and holds the vice-chair position with the Board of Directors of the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.

RPM has more than 300 locations throughout North America.