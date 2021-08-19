Real Estate with Howard Drukarsh featuring Maryjane Viejo

When Maryjane Viejo isn’t busy performing for Queen Elizabeth, she’s busy selling real estate. In this video I speak with Maryjane Viejo, Re/Max Hall of Fame and Chairman’s Club award-winning Realtor, about quality versus volume when generating leads and the importance of being honest with clients even if it kills a deal.

Story continues below

Born in Toronto and raised in a real estate family, Maryjane is broker of record and president of Re/Max Realtron Property Group Realty and is a second-generation Realtor who first obtained her real estate license in 1989.

Maryjane has a team of professionals that include specializations in other residential areas: land/development, condos, new construction and commercial real estate. Her professional team also includes specialty services including her own staging inventory and services, including enclosed cargo trailer/vans – some of the added benefits Maryjane offers her clients.

She is a classically trained pianist/ teacher and an accomplished songwriter who has been published by MCA Universal, won a national songwriting contest at 17, and performed for Queen Elizabeth and Brian Mulroney for the official Canada Day Celebrations in 1990. Her multi-faceted background differentiates her outlook and ability to find the best solutions for her clients.