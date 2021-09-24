OTBx Air and Real Services Photography Inc. in Oakville, Ont. have entered into a partnership, integrating their visual and digital marketing services offerings.

Founded in 2016, OTBx Air offers photography, video and solutions such as virtual tours, FPV Drone fly-through and digital marketing services. Its services are available in Ontario, Ottawa, Calgary and Boston.

Real Services has been providing video and photography services to the real estate industry for over 15 years.

“We are thrilled to add Real Services Inc. to our team and welcome an experienced group of videographers and photographers known for their dedication to customer service,” says Scott Hurren, founder and CEO of OTBx Air. “With both companies specializing in real estate marketing, this partnership strengthens our presence and market share in Ontario and will enable us to continue to deliver quality and timely digital and visual marketing services to current and future clients.”

Real Services owner LaRae Starr says, “We will continue to offer great services that our clients come to know, as well as the array of additional OTBx Air services and products, all under one roof.”