Real estate coach and speaker Danny Wood has joined eXp Realty.

Wood is the founder of BrokerageNation.com, which has 200 real estate offices and more than 8,000 agents enrolled in his online training programs. His digital agency handles marketing options for hundreds of agents in Canada and the U.S.

His focus at cloud-based eXp will be on company growth, agent attraction and training programs at a national level, the company says. “His experience with helping brokerages grow makes him a rare asset to our roster,” says eXp in a news release. “Over 200 offices have used his services for agent attraction and now he’ll be applying that knowledge to expand on team and brokerage conversions to eXp Realty in Canada, the USA, South Africa, France, Mexico and India.”

Wood says, “Do I think traditional brokerages are dated and not needed? One hundred per cent not. As a free market we need a healthy mix of independents, franchises, boutiques and of course cloud-based brokerages. My best friends own regions and run amazing companies. For me however, the time to strike is now and eXp fits my long-term vision.

“I’m happy I set my ego aside to consider this move. I didn’t know what I didn’t know and the next 10 years look incredibly bright. Heads are turning with the respected influencers joining us and we’ve hit a tipping point. I’m excited to sit down and share why with those who are looking for a positive change.”