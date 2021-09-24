Nominations are now open in B.C. for the 2022 Land Awards. If you know of a project or person “that exemplifies big ideas and bold leadership in sustainable land use and real estate in B.C.”, you are encouraged to make a nomination.

The Land Awards were created by the Real Estate Foundation of B.C. in 2010 to highlight and celebrate excellence in sustainable land use. The awards recognize outstanding projects and standout leaders that protect the lands and waters “and create welcoming, inclusive and socially just communities across B.C.,” says an awards news release.

The Land Awards recognize projects that raise the bar for innovation, collaboration, equity and sustainability in land use and real estate. Awards are given in these categories:

Land Use and Conservation

Built Environment

Fresh Water

Food Lands

There are also two awards for individuals:

Land Champion Award

Emerging Leader Award

A new Real Estate Award is also open for nominations. “Real estate professionals act as trusted advisors on property and land use decisions. This award celebrates real estate professionals who demonstrate leadership and innovation in advancing sustainable and inclusive land use and real estate practices in B.C.,” says the Land Awards.

“Projects nominated for this award could build real estate professionals’ capacity to serve public interest by advising on sustainable or inclusive real estate, land use and built environment trends, laws and standards; collaborations between industry leaders, researchers, planners, policy makers and public educators; (and) the ability of real estate professionals to contribute to land use and real estate practices that support resilient, healthy communities and natural environments.

“We welcome nominations from professional associations, real estate boards, teams of real estate professionals and others,” says the Land Awards.

The deadline for nominations is November 5, 2021. Nomination forms are available at www.landawards.com.

All the awards will be presented at the 2022 Land Awards Gala, scheduled for February 10 at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster. Three hundred guests are expected to attend.