Re/Max Vernon in Vernon, B.C. recently hosted a drive-through bottle drop off to support the Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

Story continues below

The event saw more than 150 people drop off almost 20,000 bottles and cans, enabling $3,274 to be donated to Red Cross. Each person donating was also entered into a draw for a $100 Visa gift card. The winner of the gift card donated the money to Red Cross as well.