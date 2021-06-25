Re/Max Realtron’s new campaign provides hope and optimism

Re/Max Realtron in Toronto is launching a new marketing campaign that asks, “What’s the opposite of social distancing?”

The campaign “promotes the opposite of that term and provides (at long last) true hope and optimism for the future,” says Louie Bettio, director of marketing for the brokerage. He says the campaign gives Realtron’s top producers “a non-real estate opportunity to emotionally connect and engage” with their digital audience, showing their brand as a community advocate and cheerleader.

“This entire campaign was developed in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic,” says Bettio. “Just as we wanted to envision how we would lead the industry at the start of the pandemic…so too was our strategic approach for our vision leading to the re-emergence from the crisis.

“You are going to see this campaign EVERYWHERE on social media,” he says.