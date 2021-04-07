Re/Max of Western Canada announced its list of top achievers for 2020, who were recognized at the annual Western Canada Awards Celebration that recently took place virtually. Here’s a complete list of those honoured.
Top 5 Individuals – Residential
- Sonia Tarabay, Re/Max Elite, Sherwood Park, Alta.
- Simon D. Hunt, Re/Max House of Real Estate, Calgary
- Brian Cyr, Re/Max Professionals, St. Albert, Alta.
- Nick Lesher, Re/Max Real Estate Central Alberta, Lacombe, Lacombe, Alta.
- Alina Lovin, Re/Max Realty Solutions, Osoyoos, B.C.
Top 5 Teams – Residential
- Justin Havre & Associates, Re/Max First, Calgary
- Stone Sisters Group, Re/Max Kelowna – Stone Sisters, Kelowna, B.C.
- Team Joyce Tourney, Re/Max Crown Real Estate (North), Regina
- Salt Fowler, Re/Max Vernon – Salt Fowler, Vernon, B.C.
- Katrina and the Team, Re/Max 2000 Realty, Surrey, B.C.
Top 5 Individuals – Commercial
- Ted Cawkwell, Re/Max Saskatoon (Downtown), Saskatoon
- Mark Thiessen, Re/Max Professionals, Winnipeg
- Eric Yang, Re/Max Crest Realty, Richmond, B.C.
- Gary Basi, Re/Max Treeland Realty, Langley, B.C.
- Shawn Pryhitka, Re/Max Blue Chip Realty, Yorkton, Sask.
Top 5 Teams – Commercial
- Excellence Commercial Team, Re/Max Excellence, Edmonton
- Commercial Capital Group, Re/Max Commercial Capital, Edmonton
- FormanPilkington.com, Re/Max Crest Realty (North Vancouver), North Vancouver, B.C.
- FVCRE, Re/Max Commercial Advantage, Vancouver
- The Peter Hall Team, Re/Max Crest Realty (Burnaby Kingsway), Burnaby, B.C.
Transaction Awards
Manitoba
- Team – The Unger Team, Re/Max Performance Realty, Steinbach
- Individual – Anita Sharma Turner, Re/Max Associates, Winnipeg
- Office – Re/Max Performance Realty, Winnipeg. Broker/owner: Tom Fulton
Saskatchewan
- Team – Team Joyce Tourney, Re/Max Crown Real Estate (North), Regina
- Individual – Adam Schmalz, Re/Max PA Realty, Prince Albert
- Office – Re/Max Crown Real Estate (North), Regina. Broker/owner: Gary Cossette
Alberta
- Team – Justin Havre & Associates, Re/Max First, Calgary
- Individual – Bryan Logel, Re/Max Real Estate (Central), Calgary
- Office – Re/Max First, Calgary. Broker/owners: Rick Campos, Cliff Stevenson
British Columbia
- Team – Salt Fowler, Re/Max Vernon – Salt Fowler, Vernon
- Individual – Jesse East, Re/Max Kelowna, Kelowna
- Office – Re/Max Kelowna, Kelowna. Broker/owners: Jerry Redman, Cliff Shillington, Peter Kirk
Western Canada overall
- Team – Justin Havre & Associates, Re/Max First, Calgary
- Individual – Adam Schmalz, Re/Max PA Realty, Prince Albert, Sask.
- Top Office Small Market – Re/Max Ocean Pacific Realty, Comox, B.C. Broker/owner: Dave Procter
- Top Office overall – Re/Max First, Calgary. Broker/owners: Rick Campos, Cliff Stevenson
Broker/Owner of the Year
- Small Market – Keith DeWitt, Re/Max All Pro Realty, Trail, B.C.
- Multi-Office – John Carter & Shane Parent, Re/Max River City, Edmonton
- Single Office – Ishaq Ismail, Re/Max Blueprint Realty, Surrey, B.C.
Distinguished Awards
- Robert H. Cherot – Dale Russell, Re/Max Real Estate Central Alberta, Red Deer, Alta.
- Manager of the Year – Denise Salmon, Re/Max Masters Realty, West Vancouver, B.C. & Re/Max Create Realty, North Vancouver, B.C.
- Administrator of the Year – Carrie Duffield, Re/Max Penticton Realty, Penticton, B.C.
- Administrator of the Year – Brandi Guerrero, Re/Max Commercial Capital, Edmonton
- Spirit of the West – John Peterson, Re/Max Realty Professionals, Calgary
Spirit of the West – Young Leaders Network Charter Ambassadors
- Ryan Bamford, Re/Max Saskatoon, Saskatoon
- Jennifer Berry, Re/Max Crest Realty (South Granville), Vancouver
- Curtus Collins, Re/Max Crown Real Estate, Regina
- Thea Hanson, Re/Max All Pro Realty, Trail, B.C.
- Tim Hill, Re/Max All Points Realty, New Westminster, B.C.
- Kyle Kerr, Re/Max Camosun Oak Bay, Victoria
- Zach Terlier, Re/Max Real Estate (Central), Calgary
- Amber Treichel, Re/Max Performance Realty, Winnipeg
- Juli Wenger, Re/Max River City, Edmonton
- Special Services – Anthony Bastiaanssen, Re/Max Kelowna – Westside, West Kelowna, B.C.
- Community Care – Lance Bussieres, Re/Max Fort McMurray, Fort McMurray, Alta.
- Community Care – Re/Max Elite Group, Re/Max Elite (Central), (North) (Riverbend), (Windermere), Edmonton, and Re/Max Elite, Sherwood Park, Alta.
Children’s Miracle Network Awards
“We also celebrate and recognize the deep commitment our affiliates have to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, raising over $3.4 million in Canada in 2020, which is an incredible feat given the unexpected challenges we all faced in 2020,” says regional EVP Elton Ash. “Re/Max strives to deliver the much-needed funding to help our children’s hospitals provide the right care, at the right place at the right time. If we change the health of children, we will change the health of Canada.”
Top Contributing Office to Each Foundation
- B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation: Re/Max of Nanaimo, Nanaimo, B.C.
- Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation: Re/Max First, Calgary
- Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation: Re/Max River City, Edmonton
- Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation: Re/Max Crown Real Estate (North), Regina
- Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba: Re/Max Performance Realty, Winnipeg
Top Contributing Offices in Western Canada
- Re/Max First, Calgary
- Re/Max of Nanaimo, Nanaimo, B.C.
- Re/Max Real Estate (Central), Calgary
- Re/Max River City, Edmonton
- Re/Max Alliance, Victoria, B.C.
Top 5 Contributing Individuals in Western Canada
- Justin Havre, Re/Max First, Calgary
- Leo Bruneau, Re/Max All Points Realty, Coquitlam, B.C.
- Katrina Amurao, Re/Max 2000 Realty, Surrey, B.C.
- Ron Neal, Re/Max Alliance, Victoria
- Judy Gray, Re/Max Mid-Island Realty, Ucluelet, B.C.