Re/Max of Western Canada announced its list of top achievers for 2020, who were recognized at the annual Western Canada Awards Celebration that recently took place virtually. Here’s a complete list of those honoured.

Top 5 Individuals – Residential

Sonia Tarabay, Re/Max Elite, Sherwood Park, Alta. Simon D. Hunt, Re/Max House of Real Estate, Calgary Brian Cyr, Re/Max Professionals, St. Albert, Alta. Nick Lesher, Re/Max Real Estate Central Alberta, Lacombe, Lacombe, Alta. Alina Lovin, Re/Max Realty Solutions, Osoyoos, B.C.

Top 5 Teams – Residential

Justin Havre & Associates, Re/Max First, Calgary Stone Sisters Group, Re/Max Kelowna – Stone Sisters, Kelowna, B.C. Team Joyce Tourney, Re/Max Crown Real Estate (North), Regina Salt Fowler, Re/Max Vernon – Salt Fowler, Vernon, B.C. Katrina and the Team, Re/Max 2000 Realty, Surrey, B.C.

Top 5 Individuals – Commercial

Ted Cawkwell, Re/Max Saskatoon (Downtown), Saskatoon Mark Thiessen, Re/Max Professionals, Winnipeg Eric Yang, Re/Max Crest Realty, Richmond, B.C. Gary Basi, Re/Max Treeland Realty, Langley, B.C. Shawn Pryhitka, Re/Max Blue Chip Realty, Yorkton, Sask.

Top 5 Teams – Commercial

Excellence Commercial Team, Re/Max Excellence, Edmonton Commercial Capital Group, Re/Max Commercial Capital, Edmonton FormanPilkington.com, Re/Max Crest Realty (North Vancouver), North Vancouver, B.C. FVCRE, Re/Max Commercial Advantage, Vancouver The Peter Hall Team, Re/Max Crest Realty (Burnaby Kingsway), Burnaby, B.C.

Transaction Awards

Manitoba

Team – The Unger Team, Re/Max Performance Realty, Steinbach

– The Unger Team, Re/Max Performance Realty, Steinbach Individual – Anita Sharma Turner, Re/Max Associates, Winnipeg

– Anita Sharma Turner, Re/Max Associates, Winnipeg Office – Re/Max Performance Realty, Winnipeg. Broker/owner: Tom Fulton

Saskatchewan

Team – Team Joyce Tourney, Re/Max Crown Real Estate (North), Regina

– Team Joyce Tourney, Re/Max Crown Real Estate (North), Regina Individual – Adam Schmalz, Re/Max PA Realty, Prince Albert

– Adam Schmalz, Re/Max PA Realty, Prince Albert Office – Re/Max Crown Real Estate (North), Regina. Broker/owner: Gary Cossette

Alberta

Team – Justin Havre & Associates, Re/Max First, Calgary

– Justin Havre & Associates, Re/Max First, Calgary Individual – Bryan Logel, Re/Max Real Estate (Central), Calgary

– Bryan Logel, Re/Max Real Estate (Central), Calgary Office – Re/Max First, Calgary. Broker/owners: Rick Campos, Cliff Stevenson

British Columbia

Team – Salt Fowler, Re/Max Vernon – Salt Fowler, Vernon

– Salt Fowler, Re/Max Vernon – Salt Fowler, Vernon Individual – Jesse East, Re/Max Kelowna, Kelowna

– Jesse East, Re/Max Kelowna, Kelowna Office – Re/Max Kelowna, Kelowna. Broker/owners: Jerry Redman, Cliff Shillington, Peter Kirk

Western Canada overall

Team – Justin Havre & Associates, Re/Max First, Calgary

– Justin Havre & Associates, Re/Max First, Calgary Individual – Adam Schmalz, Re/Max PA Realty, Prince Albert, Sask.

– Adam Schmalz, Re/Max PA Realty, Prince Albert, Sask. Top Office Small Market – Re/Max Ocean Pacific Realty, Comox, B.C. Broker/owner: Dave Procter

– Re/Max Ocean Pacific Realty, Comox, B.C. Broker/owner: Dave Procter Top Office overall – Re/Max First, Calgary. Broker/owners: Rick Campos, Cliff Stevenson

Broker/Owner of the Year

Small Market – Keith DeWitt, Re/Max All Pro Realty, Trail, B.C.

– Keith DeWitt, Re/Max All Pro Realty, Trail, B.C. Multi-Office – John Carter & Shane Parent, Re/Max River City, Edmonton

– John Carter & Shane Parent, Re/Max River City, Edmonton Single Office – Ishaq Ismail, Re/Max Blueprint Realty, Surrey, B.C.

Distinguished Awards

Robert H. Cherot – Dale Russell, Re/Max Real Estate Central Alberta, Red Deer, Alta.

– Dale Russell, Re/Max Real Estate Central Alberta, Red Deer, Alta. Manager of the Year – Denise Salmon, Re/Max Masters Realty, West Vancouver, B.C. & Re/Max Create Realty, North Vancouver, B.C.

– Denise Salmon, Re/Max Masters Realty, West Vancouver, B.C. & Re/Max Create Realty, North Vancouver, B.C. Administrator of the Year – Carrie Duffield, Re/Max Penticton Realty, Penticton, B.C.

– Carrie Duffield, Re/Max Penticton Realty, Penticton, B.C. Administrator of the Year – Brandi Guerrero, Re/Max Commercial Capital, Edmonton

– Brandi Guerrero, Re/Max Commercial Capital, Edmonton Spirit of the West – John Peterson, Re/Max Realty Professionals, Calgary

Spirit of the West – Young Leaders Network Charter Ambassadors

Ryan Bamford, Re/Max Saskatoon, Saskatoon

Jennifer Berry, Re/Max Crest Realty (South Granville), Vancouver

Curtus Collins, Re/Max Crown Real Estate, Regina

Thea Hanson, Re/Max All Pro Realty, Trail, B.C.

Tim Hill, Re/Max All Points Realty, New Westminster, B.C.

Kyle Kerr, Re/Max Camosun Oak Bay, Victoria

Zach Terlier, Re/Max Real Estate (Central), Calgary

Amber Treichel, Re/Max Performance Realty, Winnipeg

Juli Wenger, Re/Max River City, Edmonton

Special Services – Anthony Bastiaanssen, Re/Max Kelowna – Westside, West Kelowna, B.C.

– Anthony Bastiaanssen, Re/Max Kelowna – Westside, West Kelowna, B.C. Community Care – Lance Bussieres, Re/Max Fort McMurray, Fort McMurray, Alta.

– Lance Bussieres, Re/Max Fort McMurray, Fort McMurray, Alta. Community Care – Re/Max Elite Group, Re/Max Elite (Central), (North) (Riverbend), (Windermere), Edmonton, and Re/Max Elite, Sherwood Park, Alta.

Children’s Miracle Network Awards

“We also celebrate and recognize the deep commitment our affiliates have to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, raising over $3.4 million in Canada in 2020, which is an incredible feat given the unexpected challenges we all faced in 2020,” says regional EVP Elton Ash. “Re/Max strives to deliver the much-needed funding to help our children’s hospitals provide the right care, at the right place at the right time. If we change the health of children, we will change the health of Canada.”

Top Contributing Office to Each Foundation

B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation: Re/Max of Nanaimo, Nanaimo, B.C.

Re/Max of Nanaimo, Nanaimo, B.C. Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation: Re/Max First, Calgary

Re/Max First, Calgary Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation: Re/Max River City, Edmonton

Re/Max River City, Edmonton Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation: Re/Max Crown Real Estate (North), Regina

Re/Max Crown Real Estate (North), Regina Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba: Re/Max Performance Realty, Winnipeg

Top Contributing Offices in Western Canada

Re/Max First, Calgary Re/Max of Nanaimo, Nanaimo, B.C. Re/Max Real Estate (Central), Calgary Re/Max River City, Edmonton Re/Max Alliance, Victoria, B.C.

Top 5 Contributing Individuals in Western Canada