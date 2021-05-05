Recently Re/Max Integra reached out to its network across Ontario and Atlantic Canada on National Pet Day “to celebrate our furry (or scaly!) friends with a new National Pet Day Donation Matching initiative,” says Lydia McNutt, public relations and content manager for Re/Max Integra.

The company invited the members of its network to donate $100 to their local animal shelter, animal rescue service or a pet-related charity of their choice. Re/Max Integra then matched each $100 donation to the same charity. According to the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, $100 is enough to fully vaccinate a cat or dog in need.

The initiative raised $16,700 for local humane societies and rescue services. Everyone who donated received a Re/Max bandana for their pet.