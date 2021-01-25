Re/Max Escarpment Realty recently presented Hamilton’s McMaster Children’s Hospital with a cheque for $70,934 as part of the Re/Max Integra Ontario-Atlantic Region’s partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Canada.

“We are so proud of our agents for their continued commitment in supporting this tremendous cause within our community, especially given the challenges that 2020 has put in front of all of us,” says the brokerage in a Facebook post. “Together, we matched our contributions in 2019 almost to the dollar! Every cent raised by Re/Max Escarpment agents stays local to assist children at McMaster Children’s Hospital by funding paediatric medical equipment and treatments, in addition to other healthcare services.”