Re/Max Eastern Realty raises funds to help Ukrainian refugees coming to Peterborough

Re/Max Eastern Realty in Peterborough, Ont. raised more than $10,000 within two weeks to assist with humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. Half will be shared with The New Canadians Centre and the remaining $5,000 will be shared with The Canada Ukraine Foundation.

Seventy displaced families from Ukraine will come to the Peterborough and Northumberland area and be received by the New Canadians Centre. The centre had an immediate need to raise $20,000 to assist with the settlement of these families.