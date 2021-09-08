Re/Max Canada, in partnership with CIBC, is holding a contest in which first-time homebuyers have the chance to win $100,000 towards the purchase of their home. The 100,000 Reasons to Move Contest runs until September 23 in Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

To qualify, entrants

must be a resident of Atlantic Canada or Ontario

must purchase a home in the next 18 months.

must use a Re/Max agent to purchase the home.

must fund their mortgage with CIBC through a Mobile Mortgage Advisor

For complete rules and to enter the contest, click here.