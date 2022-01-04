Re/Max Canada recently rolled out its booj platform to its Western Canada region, with a plan to launch it across Ontario and Atlantic Canada by the end of 2022. This follows a successful 2019 launch to Re/Max, LLC’s company-owned regions in the United States.

Story continues below

Re/Max LLC purchased booj, an award-winning real estate web development and software firm, in 2018. It offers an integrated suite of digital products to empower agents, teams and brokers to proactively establish, manage and grow client relationships, the company says.

The platform is designed to deliver a better customer experience by streamlining the work of agents, the company says. Customer relationship management (CRM) is at the core of the platform, with additional integrated features including digital branding, lead capture, client engagement and deal management.

“booj comes from a deep understanding of the marketplace and the unique needs of Re/Max affiliates,” says Elton Ash, Re/Max Canada’s EVP. “We solicited input from thousands of Re/Max brokers and agents and applied their feedback to deliver a tool that helps them do what they do best.”

The platform addresses the need for a holistic real estate technology solution as a better option to other siloed, third-party solutions, Re/Max says. With CRM at its core, it integrates transaction management partners including DocuSign, dotloop and zipLogix, it says. “By offering integrations with key partners, Re/Max ensures that agents can continue using products they know and trust, while allowing data to flow back into the booj platform to keep all their information centralized and easy to access,” the company says.

“Future development is guided by feedback from Re/Max brokers and agents. We will continue optimizing and building on the booj platform over time,” says Christopher Alexander, president of Re/Max Canada. “Our objective is to remain at the forefront of the real estate industry. When homebuyers and sellers decide to work with a Re/Max agent, they can rest assured that their agent comes equipped with the tools to deliver a professional, efficient and smooth home-buying or selling experience.”