The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Re/Max Canada recently announced a multi-year agreement that makes Re/Max and its Realtors the Official Real Estate Agents of the NBA in Canada. This marks the league’s first marketing agreement with a real estate brokerage brand.

The NBA and Re/Max are launching the agreement with a national contest giving Canadian fans the chance to win a trip to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fans can enter the contest here.

Beginning this year, the NBA and Re/Max will launch social media campaigns and leverage new marketing platforms, “providing fans and prospective clients with unique opportunities to get closer to the NBA in Canada,” says the league in a news release.

“The NBA has grown rapidly in Canada and just like our network of over 20,000 brokers and agents, they have built a diverse and engaged fan base that spans coast to coast,” says Christopher Alexander, president, Re/Max Canada. “As the official real estate agents of the NBA in Canada, we are excited to align with an organization that shares similar values and allows us to engage our consumers in unique ways.”

NBA Canada managing director Leah MacNab says, “Our organizations share foundational values and operate with a community-oriented approach to engaging consumers. We look forward to offering new opportunities to Re/Max’s associates and clients nationwide.”