Re/Max Canada affiliates donated a record amount of more than $5.44 million to Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) in 2021. The announcement came at the Re/Max 2022 R4 convention in Las Vegas, where the Canadian network celebrated the CMN Awards and recognitions and marked the 30th anniversary of the philanthropic partnership between Re/Max and CMN Hospitals.

“Re/Max Canada agents continue to ‘put their money where the miracles are,’” says Christopher Alexander, president at Re/Max Canada. “I’m incredibly proud and grateful for their generosity and commitment to the communities in which they live and work.”

The cornerstone of the partnership is the Re/Max Miracle Home Program, through which many agents donate a portion of their commission after closing a transaction. The program is designed to connect agents with member CMN Hospitals and encourages them to donate on behalf of their clients to directly benefit their local children’s hospital.

In 2021 alone, Re/Max donations to CMN have helped children’s hospitals conduct more than 95,000 surgeries, more than 2.4 million in-hospital patient visits, more than 68,000 emergency department visits, and over 1,700 clinical trials currently underway, the company says.

“Re/Max was initially attracted to the Children’s Miracle Network yellow balloon logo, which is a symbol that all Re/Max brokers and agents can identify with,” says Elton Ash, EVP, Re/Max Canada. “As we celebrate 30 years together, the dual logos have come to represent the commitment of individual agents and offices for a greater good.”

To date, Re/Max affiliates in Canada have raised more than $89 million for CMN.