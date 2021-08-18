Golfer Kade Johnson of Yorkton, Sask. recently announced that he’s turning professional.

He made the announcement at the office of Re/Max Blue Chip Realty in Yorkton, which has signed on as Johnson’s first major sponsor on a three-year agreement.

Story continues below

“It’s been a goal of mine to play on the PGA tour and this is the next step forward for me in making that happen. I’m grateful for Re/Max and their support,” says Johnson.

The decision to sponsor the 22-year-old golfer “was a no-brainer,” says Re/Max Blue Chip Realty broker/owner Rob Kozak. “I understand, being a golfing dad myself, the expenses that go into it especially when you’re starting your pro career. I’ve known Kade a long time and know he works hard and is determined and we were happy to get support him for the next three years.”

Johnson’s amateur career includes a Saskatchewan Junior and Men’s Amateur Championship and a successful college career at Southern Arkansas University.

His first professional event will be the Prince Edward Island Open from Aug. 23 to 29. He will participate in five more tournaments through the summer and fall.