Sixteen students from Western Canada will be awarded a Re/Max 2021 Quest for Excellence bursary valued at $1,000 during their school commencement ceremonies.

The annual program encourages graduating students from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and Northwest Territories to submit an essay detailing the contributions they have made to their communities. The bursary winners have all demonstrated exceptional motivation, leadership and communication skills, the company says.

“The Quest for Excellence bursary program is an opportunity for us to recognize some of the amazing young leaders from across Western Canada,” says Elton Ash, regional EVP, Re/Max of Western Canada.

“The dedication and motivation these future leaders display at such a young age is truly inspiring. They have all made a significant positive impact on their communities, which is amazing to see,” says Kelsey Sheppy, executive assistant, Re/Max of Western Canada.

The bursary winners are: