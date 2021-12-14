Rate-My-Agent.com, based in Kamloops, B.C., has pledged to donate $100,000 to 100 worthy Canadian charities throughout the holiday season. The $100K to 100 Worthy Causes campaign is the first of what the team hopes to become an annual event, the company says in a news release. This year’s focus is on “Preventing and Ending Youth Homelessness”.

Since the company began in 2014, it has pledged to donate 50 per cent of its profit to worthy causes throughout Canada, directly impacting the communities it serves.

“We hope to help the organizations that are working with people affected by these challenges at the root cause, not just treating the symptoms,” says Dave Zirnhelt, founder of Rate-My-Agent.com.

The campaign kicked off December 7 and runs until December 25. It is open to all registered charities and non-profits in Canada that work with youth experiencing or vulnerable to homelessness. Visit Rate-My-Agent.com/100-worthy-causes for more information about eligibility criteria and to apply.

Rate-My-Agent.com is an online review platform for real estate agents, mortgage brokers and insurance agents. It’s free to the public and agents. The site publishes annual rankings of the top reviewed agents.