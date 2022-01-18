RankMyAgent.com recently announced the winners of its inaugural awards to honour the country’s Top 100 Real Estate Professionals of 2021. The company’s real estate review platform uses verified client-generated ratings and reviews. These awards recognize those professionals for their ongoing commitment to customer service and excellence, the company says.

Jennifer Queen, a sales rep with Re/Max Professionals in Winnipeg, scored the No. 1 spot in the RankMyAgent.com ratings. She had 191 reviews and scored an overall rating of 4.99 out of 5. Manjinder Singh of Re/Max Realty Specialists in Brampton, Ont. was second, with 182 reviews and a 4.99 out of 5 rating. In third place was Sunny Purewal of Re/Max Realty Services in Brampton, scoring a 4.96 out of 5 rating with 265 reviews. The full list can be viewed here.

Winners of awards are calculated based on the quality, ranking and rating of thousands of reviews recorded on transactions that occurred in the 2020-21 timeframe. Sales volume is not a factor.

The company says it delivers a review-management system with local geo-farming and reputation-marketing tools for real estate professionals. Verified and credible reviews generated by clients are then displayed on Realtor.ca profiles and active listings.

RankMyAgent says that three out of four consumers report that user-generated, online reviews play a significant role in their money-spending decisions.

“Our vision has always been to raise the bar in our industry and these awards recognize professionals that offer exemplary experiences,” says RankMyAgent.com founder and CEO Riti Verma. “Award winners should be very proud of this achievement as they have won from across the country in this highly competitive award. The awards will also be rewarded to the top teams in Canada and to the best of the best professionals in each city across the country in the very near future.”