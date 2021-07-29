Royal LePage Wildrose Real Estate in Olds, Alta. refused to let the COVID-19 pandemic get in the way of another year’s fundraising for its local women’s shelter and the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

With their popular Suitcase Party shelved again in 2021, the committee, led by owners Clare and Merrell Dickie, decided to try their hand at a Radiothon, hosted by local station 96.5 CKFM All Hit Country.

Held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., radio personalities spoke about the need for donations to the Mountain View Emergency Shelter in order to construct a building and expand services to women and families seeking safety from domestic violence in the area. Bids were taken by phone for two helicopter fishing expeditions and a PlayStation 5. A Kiwanis club 50/50 draw rounded out the fundraising.

A total of $38,000 was raised.

“We had many people come forward from unexpected places, to share personal stories of how domestic violence has impacted their lives. The first donation of the day came in from the father of a young local mother who had been killed by her partner,” says organizer Clare Dickie. “It’s been an emotional experience for us all, but also a privilege to host such an impactful day and humbling to receive incredible support from already stressed communities.”