PSR Brokerage, a luxury boutique brokerage in downtown Toronto, recently opened an office in Gravenhurst, in Ontario’s Muskoka region.

Joshua Chisvin and Steve Haid are the founding partners of the new brokerage. “When Steve and Josh approached us with the idea of expanding the PSR brand to Muskoka, I couldn’t have been more thrilled,” says Adam Stern, president, resale at PSR Brokerage.

PSR says its focus has been on establishing “forward-thinking and innovative technologies that support the growth of entrepreneurial agents and their business.” The brokerage launched its own app, the VSR Virtual Assistant, in 2019 and has focused on integrating a traditional and digital hybrid brokerage model. The company says it will be expanding across the GTA.

PSR was established in 2008 and does resale and pre-construction sales from three offices in the King West, Forest Hill and Central West neighbourhoods.