P.E.I.’s largest independent real estate brokerage, Provincial Realty, is the first brokerage in Atlantic Canada to join the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. LeadingRE is a global network of independent real estate brokerages with 550 firms and 150,000 sales associates from 70 countries.

“Provincial Realty is committed to innovate, scale and leverage our network and its resources to anchor its position as a strong independently owned and operated real estate brokerage in the Atlantic Canadian market,” says Billy Ekofo, vice president of business solutions at LeadingRE, in a news release.

“It’s a real honour to be accepted into the organization, and a great opportunity for us to provide more value to our clients,” says Greg MacDougall, co-founder and broker of Provincial Realty. “This allows us to benefit from being part of a larger group, from a knowledge and home buyer perspective – without having to give up our local ownership or independence.”

MacDougall says, “It’s important for Islanders to have an expert advocating for them…Some people think that a having a real estate advisor isn’t necessary when demand is as high as it is today. It’s actually the opposite. We’ve seen a lot of private sales where one party or the other is leaving a lot of money on the table. When the market is changing this quickly, expert advice will almost always pay for itself.”

He says Provincial Realty’s success is based on a “client-first” mindset and a commitment to community. “We have an exceptional team of real estate advisors,” says MacDougall. “None of this would have been possible without their support over the past five years.”

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, Provincial Realty is based in Charlottetown, with offices in Summerside and Montague.