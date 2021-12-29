Camrost Felcorp, the developers of the Exchange District, a mixed-use development in Mississauga, Ont., has priced a 10,000-square-foot penthouse suite in the EX3 building $15 million.

The company says it’s a record-setting price for a pre-construction condominium unit in Mississauga. Camrost Felcorp’s vice president of sales and marketing Christopher Castellano says the launch of the upper penthouse “sets a new bar for condo pricing for the residential real estate market. Camrost has boldly demonstrated to purchasers, brokers and our development sector colleagues that luxury living has a new home in the GTA, and it can be found in downtown Mississauga.”

Comprising the entire top floor of the 66-storey tower, the suite offers nearly 8,000 square feet of interior living space, with more than 2,000 square feet of balconies and 360-degree views of downtown Mississauga, views of the Toronto skyline and Lake Ontario.

Inside, the suite offers a private wine cavern, five large bedrooms with staff quarters, two laundry rooms, two large walk-in closets and spa-inspired ensuite bathrooms, a private fitness space and fully equipped gym, the company says. The suite will be accessed by elevator service that carries residents to their penthouse suite from a private, below-grade garage with space for five cars.

The release of the penthouse suite at EX3 follows the sold-out launch earlier this fall of the tower’s non-penthouse level units. That release saw approximately 505 units (in a range of layouts) sold with prices starting at $550,000. When combined with sales in 2019 of the first two residential phases at the Exchange District (known as EX1 and EX2), the developers have sold over 1,500 condominium suites in the 3.5-acre mixed-use development located at City Centre Drive and Kariya Gate, directly across from Square One.

“Buyers have recognized the unique opportunity for urban living in this pocket of the GTA, and more importantly, the value it offers on a price per square foot, compared to downtown Toronto,” says Castellano.

But he says, at $15 million, the purchaser of this suite won’t likely be motivated by the comparative pricing value of the Mississauga location. “Instead,” he says, “for the purchaser of this penthouse suite it will be about just one thing – luxury.”