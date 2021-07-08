A police officer with York Regional Police has been charged with fraud for allegedly working as a Realtor during his scheduled police shift.

Constable Jamil Antonio Saade, 30, of Markham, Ont. was charged with fraud under $5,000. He will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on August 3.

He is also a broker with Century 21 Leading Edge Realty in Markham, registered under his legal name Jamil Antonio Saade Housh.

He has been a member of the York Regional Police since 2013 and was recently working in the Information Management Unit.