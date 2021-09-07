Century 21 Heritage Group has named Peter Pagiamtzis as manager of the brokerage’s Newmarket, Ont. office. “With over 12 years of experience, Peter brings a wealth of real estate knowledge and a deep understanding of the Newmarket and York regions to help support and guide the Realtors,” says the company in a news release.

“We have done an extensive search inside and outside the company to find the best person for the position, and Peter is the perfect match,” says Eryn Richardson, partner and general manager of Century 21 Heritage Group. He says Pagiamtzis is “an outstanding performer and a consistent producer and will work closely with the Realtors to ensure everyone’s success.”

Pagiamtzis says, “The Newmarket real estate industry is booming and there are a lot of opportunities in the region. I look forward to mentoring new Realtors and continuing to provide the highest level of support that our offices provide as a team.”

The managers of Century 21 Heritage Group are non-selling and non-competing, acting as coaches, mentors and leaders, the company says.

Founded in 1989, Century 21 Heritage Group has six main offices in Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Tottenham and Hamilton.