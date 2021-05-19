Ri Group, the developer of the Mini Design House short-term extended-stay real estate units, have partnered with Pensio Realty S.A., a Panama-based subsidiary of the Pensio Global Group to execute a US$52.2-million contract to purchase all 252 real estate units for Pensio clients.

“Mini Design House is a luxury furnished, decorated and fully equipped short-term extended stay investment real estate unit that ranges in size from 22 sq.m. to 35 sq.m., located in the trendy Obarrio neighbourhood in the heart of the Panama City metropolis,” says Amparo Ameglio, CEO of RI Group. “The location offers guests easy access to the metro, supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants, banks, shops, parks, houses of worship and importantly easy access to Panama beaches and the wonderous Panama eco-system.”

Pensio’s proprietary five-year property management guaranteed rental income program has been integrated into the Mini Design House real estate units, offering Pensio clients guaranteed rental income resulting in a secured 27-per-cent annual net operating income and an estimated annual yield of 49 per cent, the company says. Pensio also provides clients guaranteed 20-year fixed-payment monthly financing when they pay the US$39,999 minimum deposit requirement.

“The Mini Design House is a leading example of all that makes Panama the preeminent global luxury real estate unit investment opportunity for domestic and foreign investors,” says Brandon Keks, CEO of Pensio Global. “Our search and investigation of the world’s best emerging real estate markets and opportunities to partner resulted clearly in Panama as our main target market, always coming to the top of the list for all of the right investment reasons. Forbes International Living has ranked Panama for the past 10 years as one of the top countries in the world to live, retire and invest in.”

Keks adds, “We found that Panama had unparalleled real estate investment opportunities with strong potential for growth and measurable historical returns that we would without hesitation guarantee for our clients.”

Pensio Group of Companies (Pensio Global) is a credit risk consulting, management and rental income guarantee company operating since 2004, specializing in proprietary rental income risk management programs tailored to the residential and commercial rental markets.