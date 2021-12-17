Penny Torontow was recently elected as 2022 Ottawa Real Estate Board president. She has been in the real estate field for almost 30 years, starting her career selling new homes and now approaching 20 years as a Realtor. This will be her fifth year on the Board of Directors. She has been actively volunteering on OREB’s committees and task forces since 2010 and as an orientation instructor since 2013.

“I look forward to continuing the important advocacy work on behalf of our 3,700+ Realtor members and their clients to increase housing supply and ensuring affordability and sustainability remains top of mind with our elected officials,” says Torontow.

For many years, Torontow sat on the Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario Discipline and Complaints Committee. In addition, she has been active in her community from early on in her life, sitting on various boards, including the Jewish Community Centre and director on the Hillel Lodge Foundation.

“As I think back over the past 20 or so years since I became a Realtor, I realize how much this industry has helped me grow as a person and as a businesswoman. I feel it is my duty to give back to an industry that has given me so much. I am honoured to follow the esteemed lineup of past presidents who have offered their guidance to the board, and I am excited to support our membership in the Ottawa Real Estate Board’s 101st year,” she says.

Joining her on the new board are past president Debra Wright; president-elect Ken Dekker; vice president Curtis Fillier; and directors Chris A. Brown, Paul Czan, Tami Eades, Eric Kalbfleisch, Michael Lewicki, Tony McDermott, Jake Prescott, Brandon Reay and Ralph Shaw.