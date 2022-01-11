The PEI Real Estate Association has been donating to various organizations across PEI.

Story continues below

PEIREA executive officer Peggy Donovan and president Wayne Ellis met with Mike MacDonald, executive director of the Upper Room, and presented a donation of $1,000 (top photo).

PEIREA presented a donation of $1,000 to the Salvation Army in Charlottetown. From left: Wayne Ellis, two staff from the Salvation Army in Charlottetown and Peggy Donovan. Director Traci Gaudet presented $1,000 to the Salvation Army in Summerside on behalf of the PEIREA membership.

Peggy Donovan and Wayne Ellis met with Valarie Docherty, chair of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation Friends for Life Campaign and presented a donation on behalf of the membership for $5,000. Since its first contribution, PEIREA has donated more than $30,000 to the QEH Foundation.

PEIREA also made a $5,000 contribution in support of the Prince County Hospital Foundation’s Lights for Life campaign that ran throughout November, helping to raise $291,575 for priority medical equipment at the PCH. This will help provide vital medical equipment and life-saving technology like a digital mammography unit, patient beds, ultrasound machines and more, the association says.

It also made $1,000 donations to the Souris Food Bank and the Southern Kings & Queens Food Bank.

PEIREA will be make a donation of $1 per member to help with the British Columbia flooding disaster. Real estate associations across Canada are making similar donations and sending a challenge to their memberships to do the same.