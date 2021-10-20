Toronto-based Peerage Realty Partners has acquired “a substantial partnership interest” in Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty in North Texas, including the Dallas and Fort Worth markets. The firm specializes in the representation of significant properties, from historic and contemporary to waterfront, commercial, ranch and land, the company says.

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty was founded as a boutique firm in 1960. For the past 30 years, it has been led by CEO Robbie Briggs, growing to six offices, 381 agents and a projected US$2.9 billion (C$3.61 billion) in 2021 real estate sales, Peerage says in a news release. The firm provides a luxury service experience to clients through offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Lakewood, Southlake, North/Plano and Ranch and Land.

The brokerage will continue to be led by CEO Robbie Briggs, company president Russ Anderson and the leadership team. The leaders will continue to play a role in the future growth and development of the firm.

Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage Realty, says, “The calibre of the team – assembled and led by Robbie and Russ – is truly exceptional and reflects their long-term commitment to be the best in their business. And for Peerage Realty, the quality and deep experience of partners like them, are the ultimate consideration.”

Peerage Realty is in partnership with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Canada’s largest luxury real estate brokerage with 30 offices and 690 agents in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta; Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty with 15 offices and 200 agents in the luxury market in Vermont and New Hampshire; and Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty, a brokerage in the luxury residential and commercial real estate markets with six offices and 460 agents in the Greater Chicago Area.

Peerage Realty brokerage partners also include Christie’s International Real Estate and independent firms in both resale residential real estate brokerage and new construction marketing.