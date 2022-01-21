Every year during the holiday season, Paula Langille of Royal LePage Atlantic Realty in Halifax carries on a holiday tradition to give back to those in need throughout her community. Inspired by a childhood tradition with her father, Langille donates turkeys, organizes fundraisers and volunteers at Feed Nova Scotia. In 2009, Langille started a tradition where she donated one turkey on behalf of each of her clients who had purchased a home. She began doubling this donation the following year.

Langille gathers a group of her closest friends and family members to volunteer with Feed Nova Scotia, where they pack boxes, organize food and deliver turkeys to families in need. This year they gathered 40 volunteers to work out of Feed Nova Scotia’s warehouse with a goal of collecting funds for the organization, as well as matching Langille’s 100 turkeys donation.

Langille says it is important to help bring families together for a warm holiday meal as it allows for memorable celebrations. This is a belief she shared with her father, and the purpose of this special holiday tradition, she says.