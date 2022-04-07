The Nova Scotia Association of Realtors (NSAR) and CREA have formed a strategic partnership to enhance the user experience on Realtor.ca in Nova Scotia.

CREA and NSAR have a long partnership history, through which NSAR became the first association in Canada to display sold data on Realtor.ca. The association says the “success we saw from this project opened the door to more innovative possibilities.”

Consumers will soon see additional information on properties that are for sale in Nova Scotia. The first change will see listings on Realtor.ca highlighted with a new flag indicating when a property is conditionally sold. Additional data points and features will follow to enhance the user experience and transparency on the platform.

“Based on consumer demand and market trends, Realtor.ca is shifting its focus from being listing-centric to a property-centric platform that puts more information in the hands of consumers while keeping Realtors at the heart of the transaction,” says Patrick Pichette, vice president, Realtor.ca. “Through strategic partnerships like this one, we can use Realtor-generated data to ensure that the member-owned site and apps continue to meet user expectations, thus keeping Realtors top-of-mind with consumers.”

“This partnership provides a unique opportunity to tailor the Realtor.ca experience in Nova Scotia to better suit our members’ needs. This additional transparency will allow our members to stay competitive in their markets while better serving consumers,” says Roger Boutilier, NSAR’s CEO.